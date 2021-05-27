Cancel
Paoli, PA

Daylesford Crossing Names Denise Cleveland Director of Community Relations

By Chris Murray
 17 days ago
PAOLI, PA — Daylesford Crossing, SageLife’s innovative senior living community in Paoli, PA, has named Denise Cleveland, MHA, PCHA Director of Community Relations. In this role, Cleveland will focus on sales and outreach efforts to seniors and their families interested in Daylesford Crossing’s customizable lifestyle and care offerings, which include independent living, supportive care, restorative stays and memory care.

