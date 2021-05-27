Letter: Working should not lead to poverty

I felt sad this Memorial Day weekend. In the days before, I had heard television and radio programs extolling the virtues of this country, our strengths and our accomplishments, especially the euphoria after World War II. While all this is true, I can’t help thinking about the back story: the indigenous people whose land this was before we ever got here, the Black lives that didn’t matter as well as the Latinos, Hispanics and Asians and don’t forget the Jews whose miniscule number some believe hold the United States and the rest of the word in its sway. That's good, old anti-Semitism in the vein of "let’s all get together and blame the Jews," not everyone, of course, but the core of ignorant bigots is disturbingly proliferating. This is happening at the same time a huge portion of the citizens of our country seems not to care if our democracy goes down the drain. For four years, we watched it gradually slipping away from us and now we’re trying to hold onto it with all our might. Gee, I think I’ll take a tour of the Capitol, the same regular tour that was given on Jan. 6. Who can rationalize this kind of thinking? Well, folks, we have a job to do if we want to keep our democracy and continue to improve it. For all those who know what I’m talking about, we need to start working. For all those who disagree with me, they need to start thinking about what kind of America they would like to live in. At 92, I’ve never been so scared in all my life.