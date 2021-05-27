Cancel
Letter: Working should not lead to poverty

By Readers' Forum
I appreciate Rep. Blake Moore’s solutions-oriented, pro-growth and inclusive approach to supporting families, workers and businesses, while doing away with divisive rhetoric and litmus tests. But I have one quibble. He worries that unemployment insurance bonuses may keep potential employees from taking work, pointing out that nearly half of recipients...

