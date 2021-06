(May 8, 2021) A portion of Nantucket Harbor from Monomoy to Jetties Beach is closed to all shellfishing through Sept. 30, according to the town's Natural Resources Department. The state Division of Marine Fisheries determined last week the mooring field in the area, which includes the waters around Brant Point and the end of Coatue, disqualifies it from receiving state approval for shellfishing, including clamming and scalloping. The closure is set to end on Sept. 30, one week before the opening of the recreational scalloping season.