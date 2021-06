Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni will look to lead his country to a first international trophy in over 25 years when the Copa America starts next month. Lionel Scaloni has already managed the team at a Copa America where the country finished third and also has a formidable record in the South American World Cup qualifiers. Argentina will play Chile on June 3rd and Colombia on June 8, both World Cup qualifiers before the start of the Copa America.