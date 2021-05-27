Support Mechanisms for Undergraduate Research and New Opportunities with ICRU

Join the Iowa Center for Research by Undergraduates (ICRU) for a brief overview of their services followed by a Q&A session. Topics covered will be their funding program for UI undergraduate researchers, presentation opportunities for your students to share their work, travel awards so they may attend regional and national conferences, and support we provide for training undergraduate researchers including NSF REU awards and mentor training. We will also cover new university initiatives such as the CLAS Environmental Justice and P3 funding for team-based policy research created to support you and your undergraduate researchers.