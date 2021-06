A movie as dark and twisted as Cruella of course had to have an equally badass soundtrack to go along with it. Throughout the film, fans heard so many classic hits, from “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and “One Way or Another” by Blondie, to "Stone Cold Crazy" by Queen and "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by The Clash. Florence + The Machine also recorded an original song for the movie called “Call Me Cruella” that serves as the titular villain’s theme song. If you haven’t listened to it already, check out the Cruella movie soundtrack, because it’s stacked with all your favorite artists.