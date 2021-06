F9 star John Cena has apologized to China for calling Taiwan a country in a recent Fast & Furious 9 video. Cena apparently misspoke when he referred to Taiwan as a country, causing an uproar with Chinese audiences that insist on the island of Taiwan, governed by the Republic of China, being recognized as part of the People's Republic of China, a contentious situation ever since the Chinese Civil War and the United Nation's decision to recognize the PRC over the RoC. In his new video message to the people of China (seen HERE), Cena formally apologizes in Mandarin, which he learned to speak fluently during his career as a professional wrestler.