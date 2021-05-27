Airport officials pan proposed private-jet landing-fee hike
(May 27, 2021) Nantucket Memorial Airport management has come out against a proposed bill that would impose a landing fee on all private jets in the state to fund climate-change mitigation efforts. Airport personnel are concerned about the wide-ranging effects of the bill and its impact on the airport’s budget, which sees a majority of operations now coming from private air travel, as well as the revenue diversion which they say is a violation of federal policy.www.ack.net