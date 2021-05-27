Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

Airport officials pan proposed private-jet landing-fee hike

By Dean Geddes Email: dgeddes@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 27, 2021) Nantucket Memorial Airport management has come out against a proposed bill that would impose a landing fee on all private jets in the state to fund climate-change mitigation efforts. Airport personnel are concerned about the wide-ranging effects of the bill and its impact on the airport’s budget, which sees a majority of operations now coming from private air travel, as well as the revenue diversion which they say is a violation of federal policy.

www.ack.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
County
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket, MA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Cyr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Regulations#Private Jets#Mirror#I M#Airport Revenue#Airport Personnel#Private Air Travel#Revenue Diversion#Federal Policy#Island Businesses#Committee#Pan#Major Obstacles#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Air Travel
Related
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Gov. Baker lifting coronavirus mask, capacity restrictions May 29

(May 17, 2021) Gov. Charlie Baker is eliminating statewide COVID-19 restrictions on businesses that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, effective Saturday, May 29. The new guidance means bars will be allowed to open and restaurants return to full capacity in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Take a look at the new mask guidance in Massachusetts

The Baker administration on Monday said that starting May 29, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors in most settings, following a similar announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Until then, individuals are still required...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Don’t get rid of your masks yet; Here is a list of places and situations that will still require face coverings after Memorial Day in Massachusetts

As the state nears its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by early June, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced an expedited timeline for when the state’s remaining COVID restrictions will lift. On May 29, more than two months ahead of schedule, all COVID restrictions and capacity limits will be...
Massachusetts Statethequincysun.com

All Massachusetts Business Restrictions Ending May 29

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses would be lifted effective May 29, two months ahead of schedule. The state will also update its mask rules to match the newest federal guidance, meaning fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear them in most places.