Bates County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bates, Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bates; Cass The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Bates County in west central Missouri Cass County in west central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 902 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Harrisonville, Paola, Spring Hill, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Adrian, Garden City, Archie, Drexel, Cleveland, Freeman, Creighton, East Lynne, Fontana, Lake Annette, Gunn City, West Line, Merwin and New Lancaster. Water over the road at the following locations. 307th and Highway Z along with Missouri Highway 7 and Highway T. B Highway also beginning to flood at Creighton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
