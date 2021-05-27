Flash Flood Warning issued for Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henry; Johnson; Pettis The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Pettis County in central Missouri Henry County in west central Missouri Southern Johnson MO County in west central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 902 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Clinton, Windsor, Leeton, Urich, Green Ridge, Calhoun, Chilhowee, Coal, Blairstown, Tightwad, Post Oak, Hartwell, La Due, Quick City and La Tour. Water over the road across B Highway at Creighton. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED