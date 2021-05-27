Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 14:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Geary County in east central Kansas Northern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 1100 PM CDT Thursday. * At 413 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported continued flooding of streams and low lying areas from previous heavy rain in the warned area. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected to continue this evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Council Grove, White City, Dwight, Parkerville, Latimer and Council Grove Lake.