Officials discuss possible changes to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

TYLER — With more people getting vaccinated everyday, more people are willing to travel. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport has been working on a master plan for more than two decades. Their goal is get more commercial airlines to come to the airport, but, first they hope to renovate some areas. On Wednesday, City of Tyler and airport leaders met to discuss this. Officials want to focus on fixing runway 1331, since the pavement is old and in bad condition. Experts said it also may only last another 1-5 years.