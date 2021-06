Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Geoff Johns is stepping down as the Chief Creative Officer at DC Entertainment, entering an exclusive writer and producer deal with Warner Bros. Through this new arrangement, Johns will create comic books, television, and film based on current DC properties and new IP. DC has announced that one of Johns’ first film projects will be a Green Lantern Corps film, and he will launch a new pop-up comics imprint called The Killing Zone.