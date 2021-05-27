Struggling Airdrie bakery gets a makeover on Food Network's Project Bakeover

EXCLUSIVE: Chef Cliff Crooks will return to Food Network for another season of Chef Boot Camp. Food Network renewed the Crooks-hosted series for its sophomore season nearly a week after it wrapped its first. Chef Boot Camp, which premiered April 8, follows Crooks as he helps three restaurant chefs, who have been nominated by establishment owners, to spruce up their lackluster skills and performance in the kitchen. With their jobs on the line, Crooks takes them through a series of grueling food challenges to determine who has the talent and passion to succeed and who is better off leaving the restaurant for good.