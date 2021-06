Two men who pleaded guilty last year to being involved in a drug trafficking ring in and around Cross County were sentenced this week in federal court. Elliot D. Davis, 41, of Parkin pleaded guilty in November to the drug conspiracy count before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr., admitting to having sold 2 ounces methamphetamine to a confidential source for Termaine Slaughter, the reputed head of the conspiracy. At Davis' court appearance Tuesday he was sentenced to 51 months in prison.