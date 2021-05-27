Cancel
Fishing Report 5/26/21

By mblagg1
brownwoodnews.com
 7 days ago

The following fishing reports are provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the week of May 26:. Fishing is good. Water stained; 76 degrees; 0.08 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with Texas-rigged plastic worms, bladed spinners, square billed crankbaits, and swim baits. Fishing along grass lines, rocky shorelines, and vegetation in water depths of 4-22 feet.

www.brownwoodnews.com
