Baseball is a game of hot and cold streaks no matter how you look at it. A week ago, the Rays and White Sox had the two best records in the American League. Now, the Rays have lost six straight while the White Sox have dropped their last four. Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks, who finally won a game last night, are in the middle of a historically bad stretch in which they had previously lost 17 games in a row, as well as an ongoing 23 straight on the road.