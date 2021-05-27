Cancel
Foot Locker and Melody Ehsani Team Up to Launch Exclusive Capsule Collection

By Celeste Hedera
stupiddope.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoot Locker is excited to announce the launch of a basketball-inspired capsule collection designed by the new Creative Director of their women’s business, Melody Ehsani. This is the first of several capsule collections slated to drop this year. In celebration of the launch, Foot Locker will host a virtual festival entitled “No More Next,” inviting fans to take part in a unique digital experience featuring interactive conversations and product sweepstakes.

stupiddope.com
