Foot Locker and Melody Ehsani Team Up to Launch Exclusive Capsule Collection

Lady Gaga may love many labels, but she's always had a special place in her heart for Versace. In previous years she's expressed her affinity for the brand by wearing custom looks during her 2017 Super Bowl performance, appearing in the Spring 2014 collection ads, and dedicating a track on ArtPop to Donatella. But today Gaga announced her most meaningful Versace collaboration to date. To celebrate Pride and the tenth anniversary of Born This Way, Gaga and Donatella teamed up for a capsule collection benefiting the Born This Way Foundation, the singer's charity dedicated to mental health support for young people, particularly LGBTQIA youth.