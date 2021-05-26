Kathleen Kennedy stabs George Lucas in the back! JJ Abrams admits Star Wars plans were a mess!

Quietly things have been shifting at Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company. One might say the mood is different in the house that George Lucas built. It started with the dramatic clean up of social media behavior by Lucasfilm employees. Then, despite the Herculean efforts it would take to get Indiana Jones 5 into production, everything was thrown at making the movie a reality. The head of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, began scheduling appearances at the production of the movie, along with her husband, Frank Marshal, in a way that isn’t often seen for executive producers. Next, the bad news for Star Wars and Disney+ began subtly leaking from Disney… almost certainly in a soft, coordinated manner.