Just a few years ago, speculators were impressed by how the Tesla Model 3 began outselling the Tesla Model S. But many of them, along with auto critics, weren’t so sure about the sustainability of those trends. Some even went as far as to assume that “pent-up consumer demand” was all that fueled the Model 3’s explosive success. Nevertheless, approaching Q3 2021, the Tesla Model 3 not only continues to outsell the Tesla Model S but seems to have become the company’s linchpin.