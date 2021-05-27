10 best dad sandals that are guaranteed to become your new summer staple

How does one define a “dad” sandal , you may ask? Well, it’s probably practical (hello, Velcro), often chunky, and in the straightforward sense, some might say “ugly”. Simply put, these are sandals that remind you of what your dad might wear on a holiday to the Costa Del Sol — but make it fashion.

Yes, this industry works in mysterious ways, but who are we to question it? The rise of the dad sandal has been a slow and steady one over the last few years, eschewing its fad labels and becoming an essential part of every fashion lover’s spring/summer wardrobe.

We thought the trend may have peaked when Chanel released its now-iconic quilted version in 2019. But true to form, the designer shoe (swiftly spotted on the most well-heeled of influencers) only fuelled our desires, inspiring many high street look-alikes and eventually winning over even the most ardent doubters.

Despite the “ugly” label, the style’s popularity hardly comes as a surprise given how incredibly comfortable they are (this is the era of the tracksuit after all). They also provide the perfect counterbalance to pretty dresses , and pair exceptionally well with denim .

Over the last two weeks we’ve tested more than 25 of the most popular pairs on the market in order to find the 10 very best to invest in (don’t worry – there’s no unaffordable Chanel here). We took into account comfort levels, style and, of course, substance. So whether you’re a chunky sandal virgin looking to dip a toe (...sorry) into the trend or a self-confessed super-fan already, keep scrolling to discover great value trend-led options and long-term classics guaranteed to prop up all of your summer outfits.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Dune lockstockk double strap flat sandals

Best: Overall

They’re just the right amount of chunky, moulding to your feet with a supportive footbed and squishy leather straps. One review online says they’re “one of the comfiest sandals I’ve ever had and yet stylish too – goes with everything I own” and we couldn’t really put it better ourselves. There’s a reason these sellout sandals consistently have hundreds of people on the waiting list. Lucky for you they’ve just been restocked for this summer and there’s lots of different colours to choose from too, so don’t hang around.

Okay, so Dune’s Lockstockk sandals aren’t the cheapest Chanel dupes on the market, but that’s part of what elevates them to “best buy” levels. The quality is amazing (something you don’t always get from high street alternatives) and you’re paying for real leather that will not only last longer but guarantees better comfort too. We can’t think of a stylish influencer that doesn’t have a pair of these and when testing them we understood on a whole new level why they’ve been so popular since their launch last summer.

Buy now £88.00, Dunelondon.com

Jigsaw Ava leather footbed sandal

Best: Luxe pair

If you know you’re a fan of dad sandals, particularly the Teva-esque “reef” styles, Jigsaw’s Ava sandals could be the perfect investment. Rather than squishy foam soles (which can wear down over time) and canvas straps, these are made from buttery leather with a sturdy base. Think of these as a premium version of your day-to-day Velcro sandals, with shiny gold detailing that makes them look expensive too. They come in classic black but we love this creamy version, which feels even more slick and summery.

Being not quite as chunky as the Chanel double strap sandals means they don’t overwhelm the foot if you’re on the petite side or add any unwanted extra material if you need a bigger size. The straps are padded for extra comfort and the fit is nicely true to size with room for wider feet too. In our opinion these sit perfectly balanced between masculine and feminine.

Buy now £110.00, Jigsaw-online.com

M&S leather strappy open toe sandals

Best: Practical pair

Looking for a budget-friendly option that’s still a little more “fashion” than a classic Teva? M&S’s version will do the trick. The black colourway is definitely on the “uglier” side of the trend (they also come in tan and leopard print which is a little less so) and the scuba-like cushioning around the straps allows for top marks on comfort. But with croc embossed leather straps, there’s still something a little fancier about these than your average. We loved turning to these whenever our outfit felt a bit too dressy as they instantly bring a more relaxed, cool factor.

All of the straps are adjustable, including the heel strap, but we’re not sure we’d recommend these for very wide feet as the toe strap is quite narrow.

Buy now £45.00, Marksandspencer.com

& Other Stories croc embossed leather sandals

Best : With dresses

If you’re looking to try out the trend but are nervous of how dark and masculine some of these chunky styles can feel, these & Other Stories sandals are the perfect entry point. The cream, chrome-free tanned leather is kinder to the planet and the croc-embossed print makes these feel really luxe, which balances out the chunkiness nicely. They’re super comfy (our tester wore them basically non-stop for a week with not a blister in sight) and work particularly well with summer dresses.

Rather than a high street version of a branded style, they blend the best bits of all of them – with double straps for extra dad-effect, Velcro fastenings for ease and adjustability, and a chunky rubber sole for bonus stomp. Because it’s not foam, the rubber base does make these feel a lot heavier than your average dad sandal, but also a lot sturdier which, for the price, means you’ll probably get a longer life-span out of them.

Buy now £95.00, Stories.com

Zara buckled leather flat sandals

Best: With jeans

For the authentic “dad on holiday” look, the obvious choice is a pair of slip ons. In terms of comfort, value and wearability, these Zara sandals are a great all-rounder. The sizing of Zara shoes often comes up a little big, so if you’re in-between we would size down. But once you find your perfect size, the deep footbed and soft suede straps mean you’ll never want to take these off – we certainly didn’t.

Based on the classic Birkenstock style (although a little chunkier and more stylish in our opinion), you just know these will go with everything in your wardrobe. We particularly loved wearing them with cropped jeans, a simple white T-shirt and a light jacket for right now.

Buy now £49.99, Zara.com

Birkenstock Arizona Eva sandals

Best: Everyday pair

If you’re after the no-frills real deal and something you can count on for longevity, head to the original dad sandal brand – Birkenstock. The sandal-maker has been going for almost 250 years (yep!), creating comfort-first shoes with contoured footbeds that mould to your feet. Since practical style has become more mainstream (thanks to the rise in normcore in the Noughties), the fashion world has produced many different iterations of the slip-on style – perhaps the peak being the “furkenstock” designed by Phoebe Philo when she was at Celine.

As a result, there are hundreds of colours and variations out there now, but we particularly love these – a lighter, more durable, and more affordable version of the brand’s famous Arizona style. Our tester has had a pair for over a year, so well and truly put them through their paces, and can vouch for them surviving everything from coffee runs to beach days.

Buy now £35.00, Birkenstock.com

Arizona love trekky leopard-print canvas sandals

Best: For fashion lovers

Like your sandals with a bit of fun on the side? Then be sure to check out Arizona Love’s canvas-wrapped versions of the classic foam based reef style. They’re still super comfy, with adjustable Velcro straps, but these are a little more “fashion” than function hence the higher price tag. The brand’s playful styles have been popular for the last couple of summers now, especially with the street-style set, so if you’re after something that proves your wardrobe credentials, these are the perfect choice.

The bandana print was the original hit but they’re constantly expanding their offering to include different iterations. Our current favourite is the leopard print, which is basically a neutral anyway, and looked very cute (even if we do say so ourselves) with all our summer dresses.

Buy now £100.00, Net-a-porter.com

Public Desire Carmen chunky sandals

Best: Designer dupe

If you haven’t got £1,000 lying around to spend at Chanel, and £100 is still too steep to try the trend with the Dune sandals, don’t worry, because Public Desire has created the perfect budget-friendly version so you can tap into the dad sandal craze without regret. We particularly love the tweed boucle version here, that still gives us major designer-level vibes (especially from far away). Of course, you don’t get the same quality in the fabrics and finishes, or level of comfort, but they’ll certainly look the part for a season or two.

With subtle flecks of pastel colour, they’re also on the more feminine side (as dad sandals go) and during testing we loved particularly wearing them on the bottom of tracksuits for working from home, and with floaty skirts at the weekend. They’re already roomy, and adjustable, but don’t miss the wide fit version also stocked on Asos if needed.

Buy now £19.95, Asos.com

Asos raid amylia chunky sandals

Best: For wide feet

There’s no doubting this sandal style is the perfect balance between comfortable and chic for this summer, hence why there’s many different versions on the market. This white quilted pair from Asos is another particularly notable budget-friendly variation that we loved when testing. The colour feels really nice and fresh, drawing less attention to how chunky they are – perfect if you’re after a middle ground dad sandal. We’d suggest sizing down in these though, especially if you’ve got slimmer feet. Alternatively there’s a wide fit version available too. You guessed it, they’re very comfortable and the ultimate transitional shoe if you’ve been struggling to put down your chunky trainers this spring.

Buy now £19.95, Asos.com

New Look pearl detail chunky sandal

Best: Budget buy

Velcro straps? Check. Comfortable? Check. Pearls? Ok then! We love these simple yet chic New Look midform sandals, and for under £25 there’s not much to complain about. A cute new update on a classic that suddenly makes the dad sandal trend seem a lot prettier. We predict these will be a sellout soon, so just don’t spend too long deliberating. We wouldn’t count on them lasting for years, but for right now these are the sandals you didn’t know you needed. Influencer Callie Thorpe recently took to Instagram to share her love for them too, proclaiming how comfortable they actually are. We couldn’t agree more, with barely a blister in sight.

Buy now £14.35, Asos.com

The verdict: Dad sandals

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option that doesn’t play to the trends, Birkenstock’s Eva sandals are a timeless classic that have already proven their worth. However, if you’re wanting the closest thing to the real deal (without paying over £1000), Dune’s lockstockk leather sandals are undeniably good, having become iconic enough in their own right.

