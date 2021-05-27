Carnival new aspect of Brown County Rodeo this year
Perhaps the most eagerly anticipated addition to this year’s 57th Brown County Rodeo is the carnival, which will be located at the Brown County Fairgrounds June 3-5. When it was announced in March that the rodeo would include a carnival this year, Brown County Rodeo Chairman Brent Moseley said, “To my knowledge we’ve never had a carnival. It’s been talked about several times but we never pulled the trigger. We did this year and we think it will be a great deal.”www.brownwoodnews.com