A daring rescue in the mud and muck off Ocean City Wednesday evening as three jet-skiers were plucked from the mud and muck by a helicopter. New Jersey State Police say they were first alerted of the scene at 8:20pm as troopers from their Marine Services Bureau responded to the call of three people stranded on their jet skies in the mud and muck near the Ocean City Airport. One of the skier's mothers have informed officials that the three were stranded in the marsh and couldn't reach shore.