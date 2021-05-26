Seth Rogen loves W0KE Hollywood! Offensive comedians DESERVE to live on the streets!?

Seth Rogen has been promoting his new memoir Year Book, and he stopped by The Howard Stern Show to discuss some of the stories that he recounts in his book about his life and his years in Hollywood. One of the crazier stories he shares with Stern involves his 2011 film The Green Hornet, Nicolas Cage, and a very questionable accent choice. Rogen told Stern that Cage pitched him and his writing partner, Evan Goldberg, over the phone about appearing in the film as a bald character with hair tattooed onto his head. Rogen thought this concept was "hysterical," but Cage hadn't meant it as a joke. However, the next character he pitched, a white Jamaican guy, gave Rogen pause. "It set off a lot of alarms to us," Rogen said. "Not that a white Jamaican guy is bad, but doing the accent and all that stuff seemed like a world of trouble."