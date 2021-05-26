All Bridges Burning Game Review
Check out our review of All Bridges Burning, Volume 10 of the COIN series, an excellent entry point to the series and an important way to interact with history. Wargames generally take terrible situations and lay them out on the table for players to engage with. Sometimes these terrible situations, the pitting of person against person in bloody violence on a grand scale, is presented abstractly. Counters representing hundreds of soldiers occupy hexagons representing kilometers, and hours or days of violent conflict are represented with the roll of a die and the flip of a counter. There’s nothing wrong with these types of games. In fact, I think they’re excellent ways of demonstrating the complexity of human conflict in a manageable and understandable way.www.meeplemountain.com