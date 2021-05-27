Looney Tunes - NOW hear this (1963)

As of June 1, Hulu became the temporary streaming home of Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, two of the most acclaimed comic book adaptations ever made and fan-favorite additions to the long-running Batman cinematic canon. The first two chapters of Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight Trilogy," Batman Begins and The Dark Knight present a grounded, gritty origin story for Batman, and pit him against The Scarecrow, Ra's al Ghul, and The Joker. The movies -- like all Batman and Superman movies -- have been bouncing from streaming service to streaming service, finding their home primarily, but not exclusively, at the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned HBO Max.