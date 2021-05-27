Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Looney Tunes - NOW hear this (1963)

bitchute.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow Hear This is a 1963 Warner Bros. Looney Tunes cartoon directed by Chuck Jones and Maurice Noble, and written by Jones and John Dunn. The short was released on April 27, 1963. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in…

www.bitchute.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Jones
Person
Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Looney Tunes Cartoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Comicsmetv.com

6 Looney Tunes characters that Mel Blanc somehow only voiced once

These characters still proved memorable even if they were one and done. It's safe to say Bugs, Daffy, Porky and so many other Looney Tunes characters would not have become the cultural icons they have without the incredible voice talents of Mel Blanc. But he didn't become "the man of 1000 voices" by just performing the lead roles. He also contributed countless side characters, animal noises and whatever else was needed to bring the silent animations to life.
Beauty & Fashionfangirlish.com

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” Live-Action/Animated Movie Assembles Global All-Star Brands for Looney Tunes Merch Collection

Welcome to the Jam! Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, will roll out the largest Looney Tunes merchandise collection in decades ahead of the highly anticipated new Warner Bros. Pictures movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” releasing in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and on HBO Max in the U.S. for 31 days from theatrical release.
Books & Literatureshepherdexpress.com

Hearing Homer’s Song: The Brief Life and Big Idea of Milman Parry (Alfred A. Knopf), by Robert Kanigel

In the 1930s, as John and Alan Lomax recorded blues singers in the rural South for the Library of Congress, Harvard’s Milman Parry set forth to record the balladeers of Yugoslavia. Parry’s interest in the Balkans was limited. He went only to seek evidence for his theory that Homer’s epics were composed not by a single poet but grew from centuries of oral performance and were only written down later. He argued—successfully—that the foundation of Western literature was not just the spoken but the sung word. Hearing Homer’s Song traces Parry’s short, quirky life and his influence on how nonliterate cultures are understood and performances can be valued over written texts. (Think about how rock and hip-hop lyrics gain their force from being performed, not read) In Robert Kanigel’s astute telling, Parry embraced the world in all its strangeness. Setting his Yugoslav work alongside the Lomax Mississippi recordings, the kinship between the recurring phrases of The Iliad and Delta blues becomes apparent.
Musicwtju.net

Enion Pelta-Tiller (Taarka) picks out the tunes on Folk & Beyond, May 27

Enion Pelta-Tiller (Taarka) will stop by WTJU Thursday afternoon, May 27, during Folk & Beyond to play guest deejay, and share some of her favorite recordings. Folk & Beyond airs Thursday afternoon from 4-7 (edt) at 91.1 FM, streaming at wtju.net, or by asking your smart speaker to “Play WTJU.”
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

McEvoy Arts “Hearing Aids” Short Films & Video (May 28-Dec. 4)

May 28 – December 4, 2021, Wednesday – Saturday: 11am-6pm McEvoy Foundation for the Arts is pleased to announce ‘Hearing Aids’ an exhibition of short films and videos that address sound, movement, touch, and language in relation to feelings of community and isolation. Guest curated by visual artist and filmmaker Alison O’Daniel, ‘Hearing Aids’ draws attention to a spacious view of sound not always rooted in the ear and asks us to consider a new sensitivity to our surroundings informed by the recent coronavirus pandemic.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

The Time For Glory (and a New ‘Loki’ Spot) Is Now

The clock is ticking … there’s less than three weeks until the release of Loki on Disney+!. A new spot was released today with a few snippets of new footage from the highly anticipated upcoming 6-episode series, including one interesting flash of an imprisoned Loki carrying his beloved Tesseract. The...
Musicelectrowow.net

LISTEN NOW: GRY & Nevve – Now Or Never (With Thomas Gold)

Teaming up with Nevve and Thomas Gold for the very first time, GRY releases “Now Or Never” via Dharma Worldwide. Certainly, it’s the ideal track to play on repeat due to the powerful vocals and the euphoric roller coaster ride it provides from start to end. Despite the fact this melody feels like something great to get the party started, the lyrics make it incredibly emotional. If I’m not mistaken, “Now Or Never” talks about new beginnings through a trip or a spontaneous adventure with the person you love. As a result, these producers have mastered the Pop sensibility with electronic dance beats. Press play below.
MoviesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

‘Joker 2’: Todd Phillips Is Working On a Script For the Sequel

This is not a joke: Warner Bros, is reportedly developing a sequel to Joker. In some ways, this is not shocking. Joker was a massive hit in 2019. The film grossed more than $1 billion worldwide against a reported budget of $55 million. It was also nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won two, for Best Original Score and Best Actor. Set totally apart from the rest of DC Comics’ cinematic universe, the film proved that movies about super-villains without heroes — or any connection to broader DC movie continuity — could be major box office hits. Studios tend not to let movies like that go un-sequalized.
Moviesbatman-on-film.com

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN, P1 | “The Chase” Clip

By way of the fine folks at Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, below you’ll find a new promo clip for BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN, PART ONE titled “The Case” spotlighting the Batmobile…. SYNOPSIS: Batman (voiced by Jensen Ackles) speeds the Batmobile through the streets of Gotham City in hot pursuit of...
TV & VideosComicBook

Two of the Best Batman Movies Are Now Streaming on Hulu

As of June 1, Hulu became the temporary streaming home of Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, two of the most acclaimed comic book adaptations ever made and fan-favorite additions to the long-running Batman cinematic canon. The first two chapters of Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight Trilogy," Batman Begins and The Dark Knight present a grounded, gritty origin story for Batman, and pit him against The Scarecrow, Ra's al Ghul, and The Joker. The movies -- like all Batman and Superman movies -- have been bouncing from streaming service to streaming service, finding their home primarily, but not exclusively, at the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned HBO Max.
BusinessPosted by
Mega 99.3

The Merged WarnerMedia and Discovery Are Now ‘Warner Bros. Discovery’

Take note: When WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merge to form a new media giant, the combined company will have a new name: Warner Bros. Discovery. In presenting the new name to the company, Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav said (via a press release) that it “represents the combination of Warner Bros.' fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery's global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration.” The official logo that was unveiled today also includes the tagline “The stuff that dreams are made of,” a reference to the 1941 Warner Bros. film The Maltese Falcon. Given what that line refers to, and what that item turns out to be within the film, that is an... interesting choice.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Discovery (DISCA) Confirms Name of New Company Will be 'Warner Bros. Discovery'

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) confirmed the new name of the proposed standalone global entertainment company that will emerge from the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery assets: "Warner Bros. Discovery." The Warner Bros. Discovery name will honor, celebrate and elevate the world's most-storied creative studio in the world with the high quality, global nonfiction storytelling heritage of Discovery.
MoviesRepublic

Big box office numbers and diamond hands, AMC sells shares

The movie theater chain AMC is raising $230.5 million through an 8.5 million share sale, cashing in on the meme stock frenzy that has sent its stock price up more than 1,100% this year. Theaters and other beleaguered industries like restaurants and concert venues are anticipating the return of crowds...