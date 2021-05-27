Cancel
Walmart and Gap partner to launch new 'Gap Home' brand

By Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 59
 28 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (NEXSTAR) — Gap and Walmart announced on Thursday a new partnership to introduce Gap Home, a brand of home products that will be sold at Walmart. The brand will launch on June 24 at Walmart.com and will include more than 400 home décor items that will include comforter sets, pillows and more.

fox59.com
News Break
Macy's
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walmart
