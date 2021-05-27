Cancel
Career Development & Advice

How to prevent scope creep when managing a project from home

By Owen Jones
stackoverflow.blog
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen unexpected changes are requested during the development process, your final product may be a lot more complicated than what your spec originally called for. This phenomenon is called “scope creep.” Add a fully remote team with thin work-life boundaries on top of that, and you've got problems. When you...

stackoverflow.blog
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

10 Ways to Prevent and Manage Technical Debt—Tips from Developers

Developers deal with technical debt every day, and they know how to prevent and manage it better than anyone else. Here’s just some of what they had to say. Plenty of people have written about technical debt. They might be discussing it in the context of improving velocity, code churn, code refactoring, or it might just be an item on a very long to-do list that never gets prioritised. We put out a call out for real-world experiences of what helps when it comes to reducing technical debt and received a huge number of responses from devs across a variety of sectors. In the previous article, developers told us about their technical debt horror stories. Here’s what they had to say about how to manage and prevent it:
Softwaretopwirenews.com

Different Kinds of Project Management

Project management is not for people who like to manage. Over time, expert project managers have built quite a few sophisticated methods for tracking all the pieces that make up a project, and you can advantage of this collected wisdom. Review the different methods to find a style that goes with your business, your project, and your strengths.
EconomyPosted by
@growwithco

Project Management Methodologies

With thousands of project methodologies to choose from, here are five popular options and their pros and cons. There are more than 8,000 different project management methodologies from which to choose. With this many frameworks at your disposal, how can you discern the best approach for your organization?. Different project...
Career Development & AdviceDigiday

‘It can easily spin out of control’: Confessions of a freelance creative on the rise of scope creep

For freelancers on retainer, managing clients’ expectations while also staying within the bounds of the agreed upon job can be a delicate balance. For the sake of the relationship, freelancers have to find a way to navigate repeatedly being asked to do work outside of the scope — a common occurrence in advertising often referred to as “scope creep”; freelancers as well as agencies deal with it — and getting paid for that extra work without upsetting their client. In the latest edition of our Confessions series, in which we trade anonymity for candor, we hear from a freelance creative who works for brands, agencies and individuals, about scope creep, why it can be an issue and how to manage it.
Career Development & Advicenordot.app

How to prevent job burnout while working from home

The shift to working from home after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out has been advantageous to many company employees. Others have at least got used to it. But for some, mostly women, it has brought particular physical and emotional stress - and even the risk of job burnout. "Studies show...
Jobscoursera.org

Google Project Management: Professional Certificate

Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of project management, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and get on the fastrack to a competitively paid job. There are 475,100 U.S. job openings in project management with a $59,000 average entry-level salary.¹ Project managers are natural problem-solvers. They set the plan and guide teammates, and manage changes, risks, and stakeholders. Over 6 courses, gain in-demand skills that will prepare you for an entry-level job. Learn from Google employees whose foundations in project management served as launchpads for their own careers. At under 10 hours per week, you can complete in less than six months. Upon completion, you can directly apply for jobs with Google and over 130 U.S. employers, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Astreya. This program qualifies you for over 100 hours of project management education, which helps prepare you for Project Management Institute Certifications like the globally-recognized Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)®. 82% of Google Career Certificate graduates report a positive career outcome like a new job, promotion, or raise within six months.² Check out all Google Career Certificates here. ¹Burning Glass: Labor Insight (Last 12 Months: 2/1/20 - 1/31/21) ²Coursera Learner Outcome Survey, all time for Google IT Support Certificate. Data is collected via on-platform surveys or email and is cumulative from 1/18 - 1/21.
Interior DesignThrive Global

How to Create a Home Workspace from Scratch

COVID-19 paved the way for more people to discover work from home set-up. Though we already have vaccines and restrictions are lifted in some parts of the globe, the work from home set-up may be adapted for good by some companies and businesses. If this happens, you should have a viable home workspace where you can do your work peacefully and productively. Creating a home workspace from scratch may feel daunting and challenging. But it is definitely doable, given you are resourceful to make do with what you have.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Unanet's New CRM For GovCon Technology Enables Complete Project Lifecycle Management From Pursuit Through Execution

DULLES, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider, today released CRM for GovCon, a complete CRM solution from market intelligence through proposal delivery. Coupled with Unanet's award-winning project-based ERP solution, GovCons now have a comprehensive, integrated solution to help them manage opportunities, customers and projects from initial pursuit through final invoicing.
InternetLas Vegas Herald

Tips For Hiring The Best Web Designer For Your Project

Hiring a web designer is a tiring process. When talking about hiring a web designer, the advice has been used in so many ways, like hiring a single or a freelance designer for your job. You may also consider hiring a web design Washington dc agency for your next designing project.
servicenow.com

Transform the IT Experience: Project Management

Explores aspects of project execution, reporting, and status. We'll discover sample projects and track action items like risk and issues. You’ll see first-hand updates in the form of status reporting, while using visuals to understand outstanding and overdue tasks to ensure project success.
Computersadorable-home.com

How Rendering Software Can Help You with Home Interior Projects

For any home interior project, there’s a lot of planning that goes into perfecting the room or rooms you’re redecorating or renovating. You want to get it right the first time around because doing any type of work on your home can be costly and it can take up a lot of time and effort.
Career Development & AdviceThe Guardian

The empty office: what we lose when we work from home

In the summer of 2020, Daniel Beunza, a voluble Spanish social scientist who taught at Cass business school in London, organised a stream of video calls with a dozen senior bankers in the US and Europe. Beunza wanted to know how they had run a trading desk while working from home. Did finance require flesh-and-blood humans?
Kidsmiltonscene.com

Managing Working From Home In The Summer With Kids-Small Business Corner

Managing working from home in the summer with kids-Small Business Corner. Many work-from-home parents live for the routine and drive of the school year. So, how do you balance it all with the kids being home for the summer?. Working from home is difficult. Sometimes it just takes a little...
Constructionconnecteam.com

The Ultimate Guide to Construction Project Management

The construction industry is booming, with 1.293B spent in the U.S alone! This industry has no intention of slowing down any time soon. Construction project management was once an industry that was severely affected by the recession. Projects were files on tables, and no work was able to happen. However, now the construction industry is growing and growing!
Posted by
Jordan Mendiola

How to Work From Home Successfully

There a million different ways to go about working from home. You have the freedom to accomplish all the work you need to in any way imaginable. Nobody gave us an outline for how to work from home. It’s up to us to determine what kind of work environment we want to give ourselves.
Economythenewsgod.com

How Can the Kanban Board Ensure Quality In Managing Your Project?

One of the most important arts that every firm needs to master is project management. Whether you are in manufacturing or retail, it can be hard to deal with the long list of projects every year. The only way to deliver results is to complete all those projects successfully. But managing a project is not an easy task as the project manager has to wear many hats and use an ideal approach for dealing with the different aspects of the project. One such methodology that has proved to be a panacea for all the project managers is Kanban.