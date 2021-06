Whatever the reason, grilling is one of life's simple pleasures and a reliable grill is key to making the most of the experience. Here are 3 different grills to choose from. Weber Grills are engineered to be fuel-efficient. Burners and valves deliver the precise input of BTUs to reach high searing temperatures. Easy to follow, illustrated instructions make it possible to put together the grill in under an hour. The frames use the maximum number of welds and the fewest number of fasteners for extra strength and stability. The burners are ignition tested before they leave the factory to ensure a problem-free but pricey product. You can find these products at the Woodstock Ace Home & Hardware.