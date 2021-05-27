Cancel
Rain, planting progress, hedge funds pressure corn prices

By Mark Conlon
agupdate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several weeks of leading commodity prices higher, a number of factors have combined to pressure corn prices. “Corn has been the price leader of late, unfortunately it’s been leading down, instead of up,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University. “But there’s some positive news, too. Last week (week ending May 21) China came in and made about four significant purchases for U.S. corn for new crop corn, not old crop – not for immediate delivery, but for corn to be delivered this next marketing year.

