Jeffrey Sommers: Black history museum snub tarnishes state

By Jeffrey Sommers
madison
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, risks making more claim to being a Jefferson Davis Democrat than an Abraham Lincoln Republican, which I am confident is not his wish. Yet, what was Born thinking when he rejected the modest state allocation for Wisconsin’s Black Historical Museum?. Wisconsin birthed the motto...

madison.com
State
Wisconsin State
Person
Abraham Lincoln
#History Museum#Black History#Black Americans#State#Democrat#Republican#The Republican Party#African Americans#Legislature#Wbhsm#Capitol#Wisconsin Forward#The Grand Old Party#African Diaspora
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
