Forget the cat eye, this puppy eyeliner hack is all over TikTok because it's so youth-boosting
Believe it not, we're waving goodbye to cat eyeliner all thanks to puppy eyeliner - the latest beauty trend to be taking TikTok by a storm. It’s no secret that achieving a classic cat eye can prove to be a little more difficult if you have a hooded or a deep-set eye shape. Many avoid using liquid eyeliner on the top lid to avoid creasing and smudging, while others resort to limiting themselves to a shorter, thinner cat wing as a more practical compromise.www.glamourmagazine.co.uk