History Behind the Cards – A Look at Vijayanagara: The Deccan Empires of Medieval India, 1290-1398 from GMT Games – Card #4 The Hare and the Hounds

Last month I talked about the great new crop of designers and developers that was rising through the ranks at GMT Games and bringing us fantastic games. One of those that I mentioned was Frédéric (Fred) Serval who has designed the upcoming Red Flag Over Paris and also has been involved in such great events as Consim Game Jam and lots of great content with other designers about their games. He is a multi-talented individual who is back at it again this month with a new game in the Irregular Conflicts Series that takes a look at modeling peasant revolts, tax collection and outlaws against the backdrop of one of literature’s great heroes in Robin Hood. I am so glad to see the youth movement in the wargaming community as it provides the next generation of games that we will all play and love. I am also very interested in this new Irregular Conflicts Series and can’t wait to see how it models things differently than the COIN Series. There is also lots of other content in this month’s update, including other new games from great designers, lots of updates on shipping and production, new art samples from some of the games we are all anticipating and news on the Weekend at the Warehouse event.