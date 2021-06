GREENSBURG — Some personnel changes in Greensburg city government are taking place. At this week’s meeting of the Greensburg City Council, Mayor Josh Marsh said, “On Tuesday, June 1, Brenda Dwenger resigned from her post of Greensburg City Clerk-Treasurer. Brenda is a pillar in our community, and has served Greensburg and Decatur County in many capacities over her professional career. Brenda has chosen to spend more time with her family. I wish her all the best.”