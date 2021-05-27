Is Chicago PD season 9 coming in 2021?
Police drama Chicago PD is going strong with its season 8 finale airing on NBC last night. Though the series has been the weakest in ratings lately compared to its One Chicago sister shows, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, the Jason Beghe-led outing is still a fan-favorite for TV lovers and a staple on Wednesday nights. Now that we’ll be without Chicago PD for a few months during the off-season, fans are wondering what the future for the series looks like and when we can expect season 9 to premiere.onechicagocenter.com