Is Chicago PD season 9 coming in 2021?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? If you’re curious about that or the future of the franchise overall, we’re absolutely happy to help. Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to just hand over some good news … other than that a season 7 is eventually coming. It’s just not going to be here anytime soon. There is no new episode of the series on the air tonight, and at the moment, the earliest we’d expect the medical drama back is September. While this season was far shorter than usual, it did end up concluding at roughly the same time as usual.