Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, TX

Annual Tomato Fest returns to Jacksonville this June

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and
KLTV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article37th Annual Tomato Fest – Saturday, June 12th happening in Jacksonville, TX. Jacksonville, Texas…. Jacksonville’s tastiest fruit.. the tomatoes will be the star in the upcoming 37th Annual Tomato Fest, Saturday, June 12th. The star of Tomato Fest, Jacksonville tomatoes will be ready for several competitions happening during the festival. One of the favorites is the Tomato Eating Contest, where celebrities will be eating as many tomatoes as they can in 3 minutes to beat 2019 champion Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis. Kiddos also have the opportunity to show their skills during the Tomato Eating, Tomato Peeling or Tomato Packing Contests. Local farmers will bring their biggest, prettiest and best tasting tomatoes for the Best Home Grown Tomato Contest. Oh the jars of salsa that will be entered in the Salsa Contest will be sweet to light you up HOT! Looking for local produce, Tomato Fest will have local farmers selling the best tasting tomatoes and other vegetables including onions, cucumbers, squash, zucchini and others vegetables.

www.kltv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Jacksonville, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Jacksonville, TX
Government
City
Jacksonville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomato Sandwich#Football#Best Fest#Fried Green Tomatoes#Green Onions#Frito#Red Dirt Ritas#Diced Farm To Table#Jacksonvilletexas Com#Tomato Fest Co Chair#Tomato Fest Pageant#Jacksonville Tomatoes#Downtown Jacksonville#Tx Jacksonville#June 5th#Tomato Peeling#Chili#Salsa#Zucchini#Brisket Sandwiches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Jacksonville, TXKLTV

Jacksonville library gets ready for reopening

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s nearly time for the reopening of the Jacksonville Public Library at its new location. The Jacksonville Public Library has been closed since October when the building was sold, destroyed and turned into a Chick-fil-A. The City gave KLTV a sneak peak with just two weeks...
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Jacksonville, TXPosted by
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Kiwanis host seventh annual shootout fundraiser

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club hosted its seventh annual shootout fundraiser at Beal Ranch. The two-member team of Grant Barber and Clay Russell, sponsored by the Cherokee County Co-op, earned top honors at the shootout. Second place was acquired by the team of Adam Sprunger, David Bateman Bruce Hesterley and David T. Bateman, who were sponsored by Sadlers Kitchen. William Spaine, Lauren Spaine, Jarrod Bateman and Seth Collins formed the team sponsored by Bateman’s Tire and Auto which walked away with third place.
Jacksonville, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Chamber welcomes Express Employment

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Express Employment with a ribbon cutting at the Chamber office on Tuesday, May 11. Express Employment, located at 5609 S. Donnybrook Ave in Tyler, offers a variety of jobs including full-time, part-time and temporary positions. The business also provides staffing and workforce solutions to employers throughout the community.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Jacksonville, TXPosted by
Palestine Herald-Press

Lowe’s helps Elijah’s Retreat build new cabin

Palestine Lowe’s is helping Elijah’s Retreat build more opportunities for families facing autism. Located in Jacksonville, Elijah’s Retreat was founded in 2009 and provides families living with autism a safe place to vacation and unwind, where no one will look at them funny if their child doesn’t speak or is prone to melt downs.
Cherokee County, TXPosted by
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Garden Club receives award

Barbara Hugghins (left), vice president of Cherokee County Child and Family Service Board, awarded the Jacksonville Garden Club as Community Resource Volunteer Group of the Year. Club President Sandra Dickerson received the award on the Club’s behalf. Hugghins stated Garden Club members have generously and unselfishly supported the board in...