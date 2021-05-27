Wake Up Washington 5/27: The Dynamic New Weapons Of Washington's Offense

As I wrote in my article earlier this week, the Washington Football Team is definitely suffering from the tyranny of unmet expectations so far this season. Defensively, they’ve failed the eye test, the analytics test, the game-script test, the say the right things to the media test, and every other test that’s been thrown at them. To give this defense anything other than straight failing grades as a unit and coaching staff would be blatant homerism, right? Not so fast. If not for the lofty and (frankly) absurd levels of optimism surrounding this defense over the offseason – a defense that gave up over 500 yards in their last outing last season and couldn’t manage to contain Jalen Hurts in the game before that – would we be quite so down on this defense? I don’t think so.

