Liquid Grim gets a pistol ace against paiN

Astralis’ in-game leader Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander arguably made the best individual play of IEM Summer 2021 so far, but he wasn’t rewarded for his efforts. Astralis were in a four-vs-five situation with just pistols and a Scout against FunPlus Phoenix on Ancient, the first time two top-20 CS:GO teams played against each other in an official game on the newer map, when gla1ve killed Martin "STYKO" Styk and Pavle "maden" Bošković with Desert Eagle headshots. FPX planted the bomb and almost burned gla1ve with a molly, leaving him with only seven HP. That didn't make a difference, though, because gla1ve got headshots on Asger "farlig" Jensen and Jesse "zehN" Linjala after firing only two bullets and rushed to win the one-vs-one clutch against Luka "emi" Vuković.