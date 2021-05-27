Cancel
Video Games

Liquid Grim gets a pistol ace against paiN

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael “Grim” Wince, one of Team Liquid’s CS:GO riflers, single-handedly annihilated paiN Gaming in the second pistol round on Dust II, the map where the North Americans closed out the series 2-0 at cs_summit 8, the first Regional Major Ranking (RMR) for NA in 2021. The 20-year-old was alone in...

AllOutdoor.com

POTD: An English Pepperbox Pistol with a Bayonet

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! We have gone over the well-documented Pepperbox pistol of America made by Allen & Thurber. Here we have a unique example of one from England equipped with a bayonet spike protruding from the center pin. The Pepperbox pistols of the world were never regarded as being very accurate and some say it was prone to chain fires so I guess someone thought it would be a good idea to have a backup plan.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Gla1ve gets a Desert Eagle ace but still loses the round

Astralis’ in-game leader Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander arguably made the best individual play of IEM Summer 2021 so far, but he wasn’t rewarded for his efforts. Astralis were in a four-vs-five situation with just pistols and a Scout against FunPlus Phoenix on Ancient, the first time two top-20 CS:GO teams played against each other in an official game on the newer map, when gla1ve killed Martin "STYKO" Styk and Pavle "maden" Bošković with Desert Eagle headshots. FPX planted the bomb and almost burned gla1ve with a molly, leaving him with only seven HP. That didn't make a difference, though, because gla1ve got headshots on Asger "farlig" Jensen and Jesse "zehN" Linjala after firing only two bullets and rushed to win the one-vs-one clutch against Luka "emi" Vuković.
Video Gamesnewpaper24.com

Dota 2 Information: Evil Geniuses stay undefeated with Terrorblade to succeed in prime 3 at AniMajor – NEWPAPER24

Evil Geniuses minimize by Group Nigma and ViCi Gaming on the second to final day on the WePlay AniMajor to succeed in the decrease bracket finals. The day began with Evil Geniuses sending Nigma packing by imposing a excessive tempo tempo of the collection and continued with ViCi Gaming pulling a reverse sweep on Quincy Crew with two stunning picks. A carry Weaver in sport two and a place 4 Brewmaster in sport three destabilized QC’s 5 man, fast-paced playstyle and eradicated them within the prime six.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Can Karrigan’s FaZe Clan survive without Coldzera?

Despite the firepower on their roster, FaZe Clan have fallen considerably in the CS:GO rankings. But what do they need to do to flourish again, and how central is Karrigan to their hopes of a resurgence?. Despite Coldzera being widely considered one of the best CS:GO players of all time,...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

CS:GO player gets a Desert Eagle ace clutch on Dust II

A casual CS:GO player recently got away with murder in a matchmaking game on Dust II when he fragged everybody in a one-vs-five situation. The player only had a Desert Eagle as he rotated via CT spawn to fight the terrorists entering the A bombsite from Catwalk. His only teammate who was alive died on A ramp and left the player in a seemingly impossible scenario. But he killed the first two terrorists with just two bullets, hitting two impressive headshots, then one-deaged the third. He should have been dealt with by the fourth terrorist, who hilariously whiffed some shots, but they were killed by a headshot as well.
Video GamesIGN

Burst Pistol

The Burst Pistol is a rapid-fire pistol with a good amount of ammo to play with, but not a lot of power per shot. You get it on the Kerwan float in the opening Megapolis level. When it hits V5 it upgrades to the Blast Pistol, where the Rapid Fire mode fires three shots in a “trident” formation.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Arcane League of Legends Show Release Information

Arcane, the League of Legends show headed to Netflix, has new information courtesy of Netflix's Geeked Week. A new teaser for the show was shown, featuring everyone's favorite rocket enthusiast Jinx, as well as a release date for the show. Fans of League of Legends have been waiting patiently for more information about the animated series ever since it was announced all the way back in 2019, and now that patience has paid off. Here's what we know about Arcane.
Video GamesComicBook

League of Legends Is Getting a New Item in the Next Update

League of Legends devs teased not long ago some new items that’d be coming to the game soon. One of those items was marketed as a reworked version of Sanguine Blade, but the item that’s now been revealed is actually a completely different item with a new name meant to fill a similar purpose as Sanguine Blade. The new item is called “Hullbreaker,” and it’ll be arriving in League as part of the 11.13 update releasing next.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Cloud9 catches TSM for first in LCS Summer Split

Cloud9 won and TSM lost Friday, leaving the teams tied for first place in the League of Legends' League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split. Cloud9 (15-7) defeated FlyQuest (8-14) in 23 minutes on red, and 100 Thieves (14-8) got past TSM (15-7) in 32 minutes on red. In the night's...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

PSG.LGD sweep Evil Geniuses, win WePlay Esports AniMajor

For the second straight Dota Pro Circuit, a dominant Chinese team defeated Evil Geniuses in the grand finals. PSG.LGD swept EG today to claim the WePlay Esports AniMajor title, $200,000, and 500 DPC points. LGD battled through the group stage, earning a top seed and a spot in the upper...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Dota 2: WePlay AniMajor Lower Bracket Highlights

We take you through some of the most interesting series in the Lower Bracket. The Lower Bracket is always exciting to watch because the teams there can’t afford to make a mistake. The WePlay AniMajor is the second top-tier event of the year, which makes it really important. After all, The International 10 is just around the corner.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Gambit Esports sweep OG in IEM Season XVI-Summer grand final

Gambit Esports recorded a 3-0 victory over OG in the Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Summer grand final on Sunday. Gambit Esports posted a 16-14 victory on Mirage, a 16-11 win on Dust II and a 16-7 triumph on Overpass in the best-of-five match. Russian Sergey "Ax1Le" Rykhtorov had...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Ana leaves OG, steps away from Dota 2

Anathan “ana” Pham has decided to officially step away from competitive Dota 2 just two months after returning to the OG roster, the organization announced today. This decision comes after weeks of deliberation while OG prepared to compete in the European regional qualifiers for The International 10. OG failed to...