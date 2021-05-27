Liquid Grim gets a pistol ace against paiN

A casual CS:GO player recently got away with murder in a matchmaking game on Dust II when he fragged everybody in a one-vs-five situation. The player only had a Desert Eagle as he rotated via CT spawn to fight the terrorists entering the A bombsite from Catwalk. His only teammate who was alive died on A ramp and left the player in a seemingly impossible scenario. But he killed the first two terrorists with just two bullets, hitting two impressive headshots, then one-deaged the third. He should have been dealt with by the fourth terrorist, who hilariously whiffed some shots, but they were killed by a headshot as well.