“Over the past decade, I’ve been diving more and more into my mandolin playing and more into writing instrumental music,” Andrew Marlin explains, comparing his work as one half of folk chart[1]toppers Mandolin Orange to his more introspective solo material. “Mandolin Orange is so lyrical. I often wasn’t getting to do what I thought I needed to do onstage, which is just focus on playing music. I was having to remember all these lyrics, and then also talk to the crowd. But putting out these two records has also changed the way that I look at what we’re doing as Mandolin Orange. And, once we can tour again, I’ll feel that freedom a little more. I feel like I’m a stronger player.”