On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start today’s show with a focus on some local nonprofits. We start with raising awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease and an upcoming event called, “The Longest Day.” It coincides with the Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year happening in June when we see the most daylight. Kristina Fransel who is the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association – Delaware Valley Chapter joins us to talk about the event and the impact of the disease in our area and how people can find important resources.