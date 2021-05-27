‘Friends’ reunion surprises; Kelly Clarkson replacing ‘Ellen’; more: Buzz

My apologies if you just stopped crying over HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, because Jennifer Aniston’s quotes about the long-awaited event will probably make you sob all over again. Shortly after the special aired on May 27, Aniston paid a visit to SiriusXM’s Gayle King in the House, where she opened up about how strange it was to return to the set. “It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way,” she said of the experience. “It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney [Cox] we got tears out of.”