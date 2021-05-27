Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 5/27: Steeler Sensitivity, Grant Delpit On Track, and Signing Tenders
REMINDER! As you can tell this is a tweak to your regularly scheduled NewsWire as I will be taking over for Mr. Barry McBride who is taking a much-needed Web Dork Vacation that will involve copious amounts of bourbon and several days spent lingering on the beach. I am quite envious to be exact. So, while Barry is on the sandy beaches of the coast, I will be clogging your timelines with Browns content you can imagine.247sports.com