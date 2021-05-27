Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 5/27: Steeler Sensitivity, Grant Delpit On Track, and Signing Tenders

Despite sitting as the reigning AFC North Division Champions, many are looking past the Steelers in favor of the Browns and Ravens. It wasn’t that long ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers were not only viewed as the class of the AFC North but also as a legitimate Super Bowl contender while sitting at 11-0. Since then, the Steelers went 1-4 in their final five remaining games and fell to the Cleveland Browns 48-37 in the Wild Card Round. After a rough end to the season, many began to question whether the team was good as their record suggested and if they had the capability of making it back to the playoffs this season.