It's been more than three years since Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced the end of their marriage, but it seems they still have major issues to hash out. "This has been dragging on. Even their friends are surprised by how long it's taking," a source tells OK! of the pair, who share daughter Everly. "But they're both holding out for what they think is right — and unfortunately, they can't agree much on anything."