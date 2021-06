First this: Are you going to be in the D.C. area on Saturday afternoon, July 3? See the bottom of the column about our Loser/Devotee potluck picnic. I think I’d be thrilled to judge Style Invitational song parody contests every single week: The Loser Community — what I call the folks who enter the Invite regularly — produces such good material so consistently that my only disappointment is in denying ink to at least a dozen funny, beautifully crafted songs every time I run the contest, usually twice a year. And so I’m already eagerly awaiting the gems from this week’s contest, Week 1440.