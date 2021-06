Hamas on Sunday threatened to take military action if the Jerusalem flag march goes ahead on Tuesday as planned, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Monday. Citing the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, the report said that Hamas conveyed a warning to Israel through Egyptian and United Nations mediators that if the event was not canceled, the Palestinian “resistance” would take actions similar to those it took in May, during “Operation Guardian of the Walls,” when more than 4,000 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israeli population centers.