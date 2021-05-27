Growth, progress and the exciting road ahead

Plans to redevelop a Newcastle sports ground into a multi-sport hub facility have been approved.The proposals for Bullocksteads Sports Ground – which were put forward by Newcastle City Council in association with the Northumberland Football Association and Newcastle United Football Club Foundation – were due to go before the authority’s planning committee with a recommendation for approval in February.However, the agenda item was withdrawn.They have now been given the green light and the Secretary of State has also confirmed the application will not be called in.The plans include an overhaul of the Kenton Bank Foot site with new pitches, while a sports pavilion building would replace the existing indoor changing facilities.The pavilion includes a café, community space area, coaching room, fitness suite, studio space, and changing room facilities. There would also be 280 car parking spaces to replace the existing 70.Approval is subject to conditions.