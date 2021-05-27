Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans offer nearly $1T infrastructure counterproposal

By Rebecca Shabad
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Thursday signaled they would be willing to support $1 trillion in infrastructure spending, the latest counteroffer to President Joe Biden sweeping proposal to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges and transit systems. The new GOP plan would includes $257 billion in new spending — more than...

www.nbcnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Senate Funds#Spending Cuts#Public Spending#Gop#D Ore#The Finance Committee#The White House#Cnbc#Proposal#Infrastructure Spending#Proposed Spending#Federal Taxes#Climate Legislation#Sen Ron Wyden#Corporate Tax Rates#Water Infrastructure#Major Cuts#Broadband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsdailyjournal.net

House Dems unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks

WASHINGTON — House Democrats released a plan Friday for spending $547 billion over the next five years on road, mass transit and rail projects, a blueprint for what they want parts of President Joe Biden’s broader infrastructure proposal to look like. The proposal from Rep. Peter DeFazio, the Democratic chairman...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Biden Offers GOP a 15% Corporate Tax Minimum for Their Buy-In to His Infrastructure Deal: WaPo

President Joe Biden on Wednesday suggested a new minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent in an attempt to get Republicans on board with his proposed $1 trillion infrastructure plan, The Washington Post reported, citing a source familiar with the details of his Wednesday meeting with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the GOP’s chief infrastructure negotiator. Biden’s offer comes after Republicans shot down an earlier proposal to boost the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. However, the Post’s source said Biden still believes in raising rates on corporations and wealthy individuals; the White House would like to see increased enforcement on those who have thus far relied on loopholes to reduce their tax burdens to, at times, almost nothing, according to the Post. Of the negotiations, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tweeted, “If Republicans don’t want to cooperate and help us seriously address the many crises we’re facing today, then, yes, we have to move forward without them to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure and create millions of good-paying, union jobs.”
Congress & CourtsCNN

Manchin offers little comfort to frustrated Democrats

(CNN) — The riddle of Joe Manchin is going to drive his fellow Democrats to distraction. The senator from West Virginia, who sits at the fulcrum of Washington's balance of power, signaled in a new CNN exclusive interview that he's nowhere near ready -- yet -- to loosen a grip that is stalling President Joe Biden's ambitious agenda.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Parliamentarian changes Senate calculus for Biden agenda

The Senate parliamentarian’s ruling allowing Democrats to sidestep a GOP filibuster only one more time in 2021 is forcing Democratic lawmakers to rethink how they can advance President Biden ’s agenda. Democratic aides now say the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package will have to be even bigger since they have just...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

The GOP senators who refused to meet Brian Sicknick’s mother before voting down riot commission

The mother of US Capitol Police office Brian Sicknick, who died the day after a failed insurrection in the halls of Congress on 6 January, personally lobbied every Republican senator ahead of a vote to form a commission to investigate the assault that led to his death and injured as many as 140 other officers.A procedural vote to begin debate on the proposal failed by a vote of 54-35, marking the first successful GOP filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing a bipartisan probe that lawmakers modelled after the commission in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks.Eleven senators...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Sinema defends filibuster, sparking progressive fury

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is sparking a new round of progressive fury with her defense this week of the legislative filibuster. Sinema, speaking to reporters alongside GOP Sen. John Cornyn (Texas) in Arizona, indicated that she hadn't shifted from her opposition to changing the Senate's rules, arguing that it "protects the democracy of our nation rather than allowing our country to ricochet wildly every two to four years."
Presidential ElectionCNN

Joe Biden said two Democratic senators vote with Republicans more than their own party. Is he right?

(CNN) — President Joe Biden told a crowd in Tulsa on Tuesday that it wasn't exactly his fault that Congress wasn't passing more of his agenda. "I hear all the folks on TV saying, why didn't Biden get this done," said Biden. "Well, because Biden only has a majority of, effectively, four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends."
Congress & CourtsIJR

Dem Sen. Manchin Growing Increasingly Frustrated As Media Asks Him About Filibuster Over and Over

The media continues to make Joe Manchin sound like Nick Saban at a news conference in which questions are asked. A day before Republicans successfully filibustered the proposed Jan. 6 commission last week — a move that would eventually leave the somewhat moderate West Virginia Democrat steaming from the ears, according to Axios — he erupted on reporters over their continued harassment about whether he would support eliminating the institutional check (particularly with the expectation that Republicans would block the commission).
Congress & CourtsCBS News

GOP senators "encouraged" after meeting with Biden on infrastructure

Washington — Much of Washington was focused this week on a closed-door meeting of House Republicans to oust one of its leaders and on President Biden's confab with the four top congressional leaders. But an Oval Office gathering on Thursday was perhaps the most critical event of the week, in terms of setting the capital's agenda for the next few months.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Biden holds ‘good faith’ infrastructure talks with Senate Republicans, but they’re still far apart on the hardest questions

President Biden, Democratic lawmakers and congressional Republicans all say they want to do something — anything — to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure. But they don’t yet agree on much else, including what “infrastructure” actually means. The lingering schisms surfaced anew as Biden hosted Senate Republicans at a closely watched Oval...