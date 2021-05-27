Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

Fight over dairy terms brewing between U.S. and Canada

By Amie Winters
WEAU-TV 13
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai is getting high praise from state and national dairy groups over her decision to start a dispute settlement panel against Canada for their lack of playing by the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement when it comes to dairy. U.S. dairy continues to argue that Canada is using unfair tariff rate quotas against imported American dairy products like milk, cheese, skim milk powder and others. If the U.S. wins the dispute, Canada would have to end those quotas, as called for in the trade agreement, or the U.S. would be free to impose tariffs on Canadian products. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he fully supports the action taken by Ambassador Tai.

