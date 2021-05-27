A flood of kindness

The news that the Falmouth Town Band will return to in-person performances at the Oscar Wolfe bandshell on Scranton Avenue starting July 1 is reason to celebrate on a couple of levels. First, and of course, this crowd-pleasing summer favorite will be a feast for our senses once again, celebrating its 60th season of entertaining locals and visitors alike every Thursday evening from 7:30 to 9 PM on Falmouth Harbor. The sounds of the oompah of Walt McLean’s baritone, the smooth whistles of Denise Dias’s flute, and the soothing rhythm of Joe Studley tapping on the tympani are all signs of the return of summer to Falmouth. And second, the very notion that we can gather together to see Tom Borning conduct our friends and neighbors and see Peter D. Cook lead the “bucket brigade” are sure signs that we are returning to some sense of gathering together—as a community—physically and emotionally. I’ll be there on opening night, not only celebrating 60 years of our own slice of Americana, but sharing the moment in solidarity and with a strong sense of community—celebrating that we got through this most difficult time—together as one Falmouth.