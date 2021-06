The Marion County Health Department is reporting just three new positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday and Wednesday. New cases statewide once again stayed under 2,000, with 1,795 reported. There were 26 additional deaths. None were in South Central Illinois, but one apiece were reported in Madison and St. Clair Counties in the Metro-East. The statewide positivity rate fell another tenth of a percent to 2.7-percent.